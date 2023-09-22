UAW calls upon plant workers in Georgia to join strike

UAW members in Georgia have joined the strike against General Motors and Stellantis.

Workers were seen Friday striking outside a parts distribution plant off Citizens Parkway in Morrow.

The UAW called on all General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution facilities to join the strike Friday.

Thirty-eight facilities in 20 state, including Atlanta, were called to strike as the negotiations continues

UAW President Shawn Fain said this is a result of both automakers rejecting union proposals and offering deficient cost of living adjustments.

Ford, on the other hand, has come to an agreement with the union on job security and reinstated cost of living adjustments that were suspended in 2009.

Because of this, the UAW will not call on more Ford employees to strike.

The strike is a week in and there's little sign of it slowing down.