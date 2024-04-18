U.S. airline rankings for 2024 released by WalletHub; How did Delta do?

article

WalletHub, a leading personal finance website, has just revealed its much-anticipated ranking of the top U.S. airlines for 2024. The analysis took into account 13 crucial factors, ranging from cancelation and delay rates to baggage handling and in-flight comfort, to help travelers make informed decisions.

Among the findings, Atlanta's very own Delta Air Lines clinched the fourth spot on the list. This placement reflects the airline's commitment to reliability, affordability, and overall customer satisfaction.

Alaska Airlines soared to the top, earning the highest WalletHub Score of 68.07, marking its fourth win in six years. Following closely behind is SkyWest Airlines, securing the second position.

When it comes to reliability, Delta Air Lines emerged as a standout performer, boasting the lowest rates of cancelations, delays, mishandled luggage, and denied boardings. SkyWest Airlines followed as the next most reliable carrier.

For budget-conscious travelers, Spirit Airlines takes the crown as the most affordable option, with Frontier Airlines coming in a close second. Interestingly, Delta Airlines ranked near the bottom in terms of affordability, emphasizing its focus on quality service over bargain prices.

OTHER DELTA STORIES

Safety-conscious passengers will be reassured to know that Spirit Airlines earned the top spot for safety, with a commendable track record of incidents and accidents per 100,000 flight operations. Alaska Airlines secured the runner-up position in this crucial category.

In terms of comfort, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways lead the pack, offering complimentary amenities such as Wi-Fi, extra legroom, and snacks and beverages. Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and American Airlines share the third position for their efforts in enhancing the in-flight experience.

When it comes to baggage handling, Spirit Airlines excels, closely followed by JetBlue Airways and Delta Air Lines.

Meanwhile, in the realm of canceled flights, Spirit Airlines again demonstrated its reliability, with the fewest cancelations. However, both Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines also performed admirably in this aspect. On the flip side, Hawaiian Airlines struggled the most with canceled flights.