Delta Air Lines announces $5 increase in baggage fees

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has announced a $5 increase in its baggage fees. Delta will now charge $35 to check a bag one way, and a second bag will cost $45.

This marks the first fee increase for U.S. domestic markets in six years, since 2018, according to Delta. The airline contends that this adjustment is necessary to keep up with the rising industry costs.

"Beginning March 5, Delta will increase fees for the first and second checked bags by $5 for most U.S.-originating domestic and short-haul international routes. Delta SkyMiles Medallion Members, customers flying with First Class, Delta Premium Select, and Delta One itineraries, as well as those with eligible co-branded Delta SkyMiles® American Express Cards, will continue to receive their allotment of complimentary checked bags," stated Delta in a press release.

The fee increase does not apply to tickets purchased before March 5, and fees remain unchanged for checked bags between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

Delta allows passengers to bring one carry-on bag and one personal item free of charge, such as a purse, laptop bag, or an item of similar size that fits underneath the seat in front of them. This contrasts with many other airlines, which no longer offer free carry-ons.

Recent reports indicate that American Airlines, Alaska Air, JetBlue, and United Airlines have also raised their baggage fees.

Baggage fees constitute a significant revenue stream for U.S. airlines. According to an annual report from IdeaWorks Co. and CarTrawler, the top 20 global airlines generated over $33 billion in revenue from bag fees last year.

In the U.S., travelers paid $6.8 billion in baggage fees in 2022, according to the Department of Transportation. That same year, Delta made $979 million. The introduction of baggage fees by airlines was initially justified as an "economic necessity" during the oil shock of 2007 and 2008, which saw a sharp increase in fuel prices. More recently, Alaska, American and JetBlue blamed current operating costs for the increased fees. JetBlue also claimed it has been unprofitable since COVID.

Notably, Southwest Airlines is the only North America-based airline that currently does not charge for baggage. Additionally, Southwest does not impose seat selection fees, although passengers do not have the option to choose their seats.