Delta sharing $1.4B in profits with employees, including $595M in Georgia

article

Valentine's Day is pretty sweet for employees of Delta Air Lines this year.

According to a press release, employees across the globe are receiving a check for 10.4% of their eligible earnings (about one month's pay) as part of Delta's profit-sharing program.

Delta, which has 100,000 employees, has paid out $11 billion to its employees through its profit-sharing program since 2007.

RELATED: Delta celebrates profitable close to 2023, pulls back on 2024 forecast

Delta says sharing success is a foundational component of their values-driven business model and a core aspect of the company's culture.

"Rewarding our people is fundamental to who we are at Delta. It’s always my No. 1 priority to take care of the Delta team, and today is a prime opportunity to recognize their dedication and efforts in 2023," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. "This year’s $1.4 billion payout along with our global annual celebrations represent just one of the ways we’re able to demonstrate our gratitude and love for a well-deserving team."

This is how much employees are receiving:

Domestic:

Georgia - $595 million

New York - $185 million

Minnesota - $124 million

Michigan - $110 million

California - $86 million

Washington - $77 million

Utah – $76 million

Florida - $32 million

Massachusetts - $20 million

International:

EMEAI - $4.4 million

Latin America - $2 million

NAM (Canada, U.S. Virgin Islands and Bermuda) - $1.8 million

Asia-Pacific - $5.4 million

This year's payout is up 146% from the profit-sharing payment last year, according to CNN.

Delta is based in Atlanta.