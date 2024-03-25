Delta Air Lines working on plane for LA 2028 Summer Olympics

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is working on a plane ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California.

A plane spotter recently spotted an Airbus A350-900 that had been decked out for the Olympics.



Airways Magazine says the plane still needs its engines installed. The work is being done at a factory in France. The plane will be delivered in a few months.

Delta is the inaugural founding partner of the LA 2028 games and the official airline of Team USA for the Paris 2024, Milan Cortina 2026, and Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.