Delta Air Lines named one of Fortune's '100 Best Companies to Work For'

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has been recognized once again as one of the top workplaces, securing a spot on Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list for 2024.

Notably, Delta is the only airline selected for this honor this year.

According to Delta, the success of the company is attributed to its employees, who are considered integral to its achievements.

Earlier this year, Delta paid out $1.4 billion in profit sharing to its employees worldwide. Their Shared Rewards program gives employees the opportunity to earn up to $1,200 annualry based on meeting operational goals.

Delta also provides an emergency savings program and access to mental health support at no charge to its employees.

This marks the 5th consecutive year that Delta has been included in the prestigious list of best companies to work for.

Other Georgia companies that appear on the list include: Alston & Bird, IHG Hotels & Resorts, PulteGroup, Jackson Healthcare and WellStar Health Systems.