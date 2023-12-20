Tyrone resident kills mother, kidnaps mother of his child, and then kills himself, police say

A grim event unfolded on the evening of Dec. 19 when officers from the Tyrone Police Department responded to a welfare check in the 500 block of McDade Street, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a female who revealed a harrowing sequence of events. The woman stated that the father of her infant child had allegedly killed his mother the previous day, held both her and the child hostage overnight, and had just released them before leaving the area in a vehicle with the deceased.

Shortly after, the man's vehicle was found in Fayetteville, engulfed in flames. Both the man and his deceased mother were discovered in the car. The man appeared to have taken his own life with a gunshot wound, police say.

The deceased has been identified as Sonya Reid, a 59-year-old resident of Tyrone, and the man is believed to be her son, Khalid Auta, a 32-year-old resident of Tyrone.

Detectives from the Tyrone Police Department processed the deceased's home for any items of evidentiary value. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released any further information at this time.