Fake cop who robbed Georgia massage parlor during phony inspection caught on video

Tyrone Police gave FOX 5 new video of the suspect accused of pretending to be a law enforcement officer in order to rob the employees of a local massage parlor. Police say his getaway car was an older model red Dodge Ram Pickup.

"He was wearing police-like tactical gear," said Det. Andrea Johnson Tyrone Police

Tyrone Police say the guy went into this massage parlor on SR. 74, said he was law enforcement, flashed a badge, ordered people around and asked for identification from employees. Then, during a search of the business, he was accused of stealing more than $400 from an employee's personal item.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: Tyrone Police Department)

A newly-released video shows him running out of the business before jumping back into his truck and leaving.

There has previously been some confusion about the color of that truck. Police said employees had seen a lighter colored truck leaving. But the video confirms that it was red.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Man dressed in fake tactical gear accused of robbing Tyrone massage parlor employees during phony inspection. (Credit: Tyrone Police Department)

If you recognize the man pictured, give detectives a call at 770-881-8254, or email ajohnson@tyrone.org.

Police have also warned the public not to approach the man if seen in public. Instead, call 911.