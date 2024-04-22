Two wanted fugitives arrested in Gwinnett County

article

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of two men wanted for violent crimes by their Fugitive Unit following proactive surveillance operations.

Eli Cummings, 28, was located and arrested in Buford at his residence. He was wanted for Sexual Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree. He was taken into custody without incident by the Fugitive Unit, with the assistance of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and processed at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Jared Thomas Saylors, 29, was arrested in Lawrenceville. He was wanted for Aggravated Child Molestation. He was arrested by the Fugitive Unit, K-9 Unit, and the Lawrenceville Police Department without incident. He was processed at the Gwinnett County Jail.

The sheriff's office did not provide specific information about the crimes. FOX 5 reached out for additional information.