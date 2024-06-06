Two vandals wanted for vandalism in Buford involving racist language

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating several acts of vandalism that occurred in downtown Buford.

Shortly after midnight on June 4, two individuals were captured on surveillance cameras walking on East Main St. They approached a dumpster at East Main and South Harris streets and spray-painted racist language and hate speech on the doors of the dumpster and on its right side, where it could be seen by morning traffic.

The vandals also spray-painted a nearby street sign and a business at 50 East Main St. They eventually left in the direction of the train tracks behind the dumpster.

One person was described by police as a heavy-set male, wearing yellow shorts with squares on them, black slides, and had a shirt wrapped around his head with a white face covering.

The other person was tall and skinny, wearing a gray sweatshirt, mask, shorts, and white Crocs with high calf socks.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.