Expand / Collapse search

Two teens charged in connection to series of vandalism in Canton neighborhood

By Christopher King
Published 
Canton
FOX 5 Atlanta

Two teens turns themselves in on vandalism charges

In an update FOX 5 first reported last week, two teens have turned themselves after being accused of vandalizing some of their neighbors’ homes in the Savannah Estates near Canton. Many of those incidents were caught on camera. Some of the victims believe they were targeted because of their ethnicity.

CANTON, Ga. - Two juveniles have been arrested for a series of vandalism incidents over the past year in the Savanna Estates neighborhood near Canton. Many of the incidents were caught on camera. 

Some homeowners believe they are targets because of their ethnicity. Residents said they've dealt with everything from eggs being thrown to threatening notes.

RESIDENTS OF CANTON NEIGHBORHOOD SAY THEY HAVE BEEN TERRORIZED BY VANDALS

Resident fears retaliation after arrest of two teens in vandalism case

At least one resident told FOX 5 they fear retaliation after two teens were charged in connection to series of vandalism incidents, some of which were caught on video, in the Savannah Estates neighborhood near Canton. Some of the victims believe they were targeted because of their ethnicity.

Cherokee County deputies arrested the two teens Friday just two days after the FOX 5 story first aired. One of the suspects is 17 and the other 16, deputies said.

While at least one homeowner is breathing a sigh of relief another resident who spoke with FOX 5 said they are concerned about reprisal incidents.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS