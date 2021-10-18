Two teens charged in connection to series of vandalism in Canton neighborhood

Two juveniles have been arrested for a series of vandalism incidents over the past year in the Savanna Estates neighborhood near Canton. Many of the incidents were caught on camera.

Some homeowners believe they are targets because of their ethnicity. Residents said they've dealt with everything from eggs being thrown to threatening notes.

RESIDENTS OF CANTON NEIGHBORHOOD SAY THEY HAVE BEEN TERRORIZED BY VANDALS

Cherokee County deputies arrested the two teens Friday just two days after the FOX 5 story first aired. One of the suspects is 17 and the other 16, deputies said.

While at least one homeowner is breathing a sigh of relief another resident who spoke with FOX 5 said they are concerned about reprisal incidents.

