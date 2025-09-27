Two more suspects arrested in death of 9-month-old outside Cobb County hotel

The Brief Authorities announced Saturday the arrests of Noah Martin and Anthony Smith, both 22. The arrests are tied to the death of Aziah McDougle, who was killed Tuesday night outside the Budgetel Inn & Suites. Earlier this week, police arrested Ladarrius Tremelle Brown, 22; Jayvian Len Young, 23; and Camron Harris, 23, who also face charges in the case.



What we know:

Authorities announced Saturday the arrests of Noah Martin and Anthony Smith, both 22.

Martin is charged with aggravated assault, felony murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Smith is charged with tampering with evidence.

The backstory:

The arrests are tied to the death of Aziah McDougle, who was killed Tuesday night outside the Budgetel Inn & Suites located at 4900 Circle 75 Parkway. Police said the baby’s mother called 911 around 8 p.m., and the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this week, police arrested Ladarrius Tremelle Brown, 22; Jayvian Len Young, 23; and Camron Harris, 23, who also face charges in the case.

All five men are being held at the Cobb County Jail without bond. Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting.