2nd arrest in connection to baby killed at Cobb County motel

Second suspect arrested after baby killed at Cobb motel. Man arrested for tampering with evidence, making false statement. Both suspects remain in jail without bond.



A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 9-month-old girl outside a Cobb County motel earlier this week.

What we know:

Camron Harris, 23, was booked into the Cobb County Jail on Wednesday without bond. He is charged with tampering with evidence and making a false statement to police.

22-year-old Ladarrius Tremelle Brown is accused of firing the shot that killed the child Tuesday night outside the Budgetel Inn and Suites on Circle 75 Parkway near Windy Hill Road SE.

Brown is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He also remains in the Cobb County Jail without bond.

Police said the baby’s mother called 911 around 8 p.m. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The child’s name has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.