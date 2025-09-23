Young child shot at Cobb County motel off Windy Hill Road

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Cobb County police investigate a shooting at the Wester Inn located near the intersection of Windy Hill Road and Circle 75 Parkway on Sept. 23, 2025. (FOX 5)

A young child was shot at a Cobb County motel on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

It happened just after 8 p.m. at the Western Inn located near the intersection of Windy Hill Road and Circle 75 Parkway.

Cobb County police at the scene confirmed a young child was struck by gunfire.

FOX 5 crews saw the parking lot surrounded by crime scene tape with a small, but emotional crowd just outside the roped-off area.

What we don't know:

The age and condition of the child have not been released.

No word on a shooter.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.