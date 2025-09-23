Young child shot at Cobb County motel off Windy Hill Road
Cobb County police investigate a shooting at the Wester Inn located near the intersection of Windy Hill Road and Circle 75 Parkway on Sept. 23, 2025. (FOX 5)
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A young child was shot at a Cobb County motel on Tuesday evening.
What we know:
It happened just after 8 p.m. at the Western Inn located near the intersection of Windy Hill Road and Circle 75 Parkway.
Cobb County police at the scene confirmed a young child was struck by gunfire.
FOX 5 crews saw the parking lot surrounded by crime scene tape with a small, but emotional crowd just outside the roped-off area.
What we don't know:
The age and condition of the child have not been released.
No word on a shooter.
This story is breaking. Check back for details.
The Source: Cobb County Police provided the details for this article.