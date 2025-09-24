Arrest in shooting death of 9-month-old at Cobb County motel off Windy Hill Road

The Brief Ladarrius Tremelle Brown, 22, was arrested and charged with felony murder in the infant’s death. The 9-month-old girl was shot and killed outside the Budgetel Inn on Circle 75 Parkway. Detectives expect more arrests and are urging the public to share information with investigators.



Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting death of a 9-month-old girl outside a Cobb County motel.

What we know:

Investigators said Ladarrius Tremelle Brown has been charged with aggravated assault, felony murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was taken into custody and is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Ladarrius Tremelle Brown (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

According to jail records, Brown has been staying at the nearby Red Roof Inn.

The backstory:

The child was killed Tuesday night when someone opened fire in the back parking lot of the Budgetel Inn on Circle 75 Parkway.

Witnesses said the girl’s mother, who is homeless, had been staying in the area.

Cobb police confirmed the infant died at the scene.

What they're saying:

Members of the local homeless community said they had grown attached to the baby. "She was about like eight months old I think they said. She had her two little teeth down here. We had just put a little romper on her like little pink and white one over her diaper made her look all cute and whatnot. She had a little bow in her hair. She didn’t have much hair but she had enough just to put a bow in there. But she was precious and I’m disgusted," one woman said.

What we don't know:

A motive behind the shooting has not been released.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Cobb County police investigate a shooting at the Wester Inn located near the intersection of Windy Hill Road and Circle 75 Parkway on Sept. 23, 2025. (FOX 5)

What's next:

Detectives said more arrests are anticipated as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

They are urging anyone with information to call the Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.