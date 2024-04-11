2 juveniles arrested in Hapeville home break-in

Hapeville police say two juveniles are in custody, and they are looking for a third after a home break-in.

Video shows the suspects, who have not been identified, breaking into the home and making off with hundreds of dollars worth of goods.

"It's an invasion. It's like your house feels off. It's a bad feeling," David Cason said.

David Cason is spending time trying to get rid of the uneasy feeling after his Hapeville home was broken into on Wednesday night.

Home break-in caught on camera

Ring Camera video shows what appears to be two young men coming onto the porch. Police believe both are kids.

"It looks like two young men and one is testing the doorbell, looking through the window and seeing if anyone is home. He then looks up at the camera and sees the camera. The other young man walks backwards and reaches up and grabs the camera," Cason said.

Ring Camera video shows what appears to be two young men coming onto the porch. Police believe both are kids (Ring/Hapeville Police Department).

Cason says he knew something was off when he pulled up to his home and noticed his sweet little dog in the street.

Cason believes they went around to his back door and forced their way inside.

"I noticed I had a bunch of shoes missing. My PlayStation 5 was missing, my laptop was missing, and my ring camera was missing," Cason said.

Third juvenile still wanted

The Hapeville Police Department confirmed two juveniles have been arrested and charged. A third, who did not appear on video, is also wanted.

"The one who looks right up to the camera looks like he is 12," Cason said. "Where are the parents and how are they out robbing houses in the middle of the week at night."

Cason has a warning to those responsible.

"Next time someone might be home, and you might not walk out," Cason said.

Police have not released the exact ages or charges of those arrested.