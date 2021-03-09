Expand / Collapse search
2 Hall County inmates recovering from overdoses, officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Hall County said two inmates are recovering at a Gainesville hospital after suspected drug overdoses in jail.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating after first responders helped revive two inmates showing signs of drug overdoes on March 5. 

Police said Hall County deputies and jail medical staff administered naloxone, a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses, after finding the inmates. 

Hall County Fire Services transported them to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where officials said they are recovering. Authorities expect them to be OK.

Jail staff found an unknown powdery substance in a small plastic bag in one of the inmate's cells. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is analyzing the substance at its crime lab.

Police did not release the identity of the inmates or home the substance got inside the jail. 

