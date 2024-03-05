Two groups planning rallies Tuesday at Athens city hall after murder

A group is planning to rally Tuesday in Athens to fight racism against immigrants and sexist violence.

Since the murder of nursing student Laken Riley on the campus of the University of Georgia by a man who is in the country illegally, other immigrants say they have been the target of hateful comments and discrimination.

The Fight Sexist Violence and Fight Racism Rally, hosted by Students for Socialism, will take place at 5:30 p.m. at city hall in Athens.

The group says they are calling for an end to blaming immigrants for crimes.

RELATED: Georgia House passes bill requiring police to help arrest undocumented immigrants after Laken Riley's killing

Murder suspect Jose Antonio Ibarra is a Venezuelan native who entered the country illegally in 2022.

A separate group, Make Athens Safe Again, is also planning a rally at the same time.

Jose's brother, Diego Ibarra, was also arrested. Diego Ibarra allegedly produced a fake green card to authorities who initially stopped him during the search for Riley's killer because he matched the description of the suspect.

RELATED: Mom of Texas teen allegedly killed by illegal suspect calls for change after Laken Riley murder

Diego Ibarra appeared in a federal court in Macon on Monday. The judge scheduled a standard preliminary hearing regarding probable cause and the government's motion to detail for 10 a.m. March 7. If convicted, Diego is facing 10 years in prison.

Jose Ibarra is being held at the Athens-Clarke Jail. He has decided not to seek bail.