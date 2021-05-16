Man, woman found dead in car in front of Gwinnett County home, police say

article

Two people were found dead in a car parked in front of a Gwinnett County home on Sunday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Wallace Hill Ridge SE near Wallace Hill Ct. Gwinnett County police said officers responding to a "person shot" call found the bodies of a man and a woman inside the car.

Police said both suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.

Crime scene investigators were at the home well into the evening. Information on a suspect or motive was not immediately known.

Investigators are hoping neighbors may have seen something or might have caught the suspect on surveillance video.

