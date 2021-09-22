Two children hospitalized in Union City apartment fire

Two young children are injured after a fire tore through an apartment complex in Union City.

The fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Hidden Lakes Apartments on the 4000 block of Morgan Road.

Fire crews say the fire started in a child's bedroom in one of the apartments. The child's parents were alerted and put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher they had in the home.

According to officials, two children under the age of 5 were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with burn injuries. Their conditions have not been released at this time.

Crews are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

