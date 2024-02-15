Two brothers arrested for murder in Lake City on Feb. 14

The Lake City Police Department responded to a person shot call shortly after 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at The Flats in the 1800 block of Harper Drive.

Upon arrival, the first responding officers discovered a 44-year-old gunshot victim in the parking lot. The officers rendered aid, including CPR, until the arrival of emergency medical personnel. However, the victim died.

The suspects have been identified as two brothers, 18-year-old Jaquavise Woodard and 24-year-old Jaquez Woodard. Both individuals were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

According to the preliminary findings, the victim was engaged in an altercation with the Woodard brothers, who reside within an apartment at The Flats. The dispute escalated into the parking lot, where multiple rounds were fired, resulting in the fatal shooting. Law enforcement recovered several firearms from the scene, including a rifle believed to be the murder weapon.

Jaquavise Woodard is facing charges of murder, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Similarly, Jaquez Woodard has been charged with murder.

The Lake City Police Department expressed gratitude towards the public safety partners who played a crucial role in responding to and investigating this distressing event. Specifically, the City of Morrow Police Department, the Clayton County Police Department, and the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office have been acknowledged for their collaborative efforts in handling this unfortunate incident.