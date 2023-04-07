Two arrested on prostitution charges at Brookhaven massage parlor

article

The Brookhaven Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has arrested two employees of a massage parlor on prostitution charges. The parlor, newly re-named Pine Tree Massage, was investigated after an anonymous tip was received that the business was involved in prostitution. It was found that employees were allegedly engaged in illegal sexual acts under the guise of legitimate massage practice.

The employees, identified as Young Ja Baek and Yeong Seon Lee, were arrested on March 8 and charged with several offenses, including prostitution, allowing an employee to provide massage services without a license, and keeping a place of prostitution. The females were taken into custody without incident and transported to the DeKalb County Jail.

It is worth noting that the same location was the target of two previous investigations by the Brookhaven Police Department, in July 2021 and May 2022, under the business name Orange Massage. In both prior investigations, multiple employees were arrested for engaging in prostitution with customers.

PREVIOUS: 7 arrested during massage parlor investigation in Brookhaven

The Brookhaven Police Department is urging anyone with information about prostitution at this or any other location to come forward and contact the authorities.