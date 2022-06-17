7 arrested during massage parlor investigation in Brookhaven

Image 1 of 7 ▼ In Sun Strickland was arrested on June 1, 2022, and June 8, 2022, both times being charged with keeping a place of prostitution. (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Seven people have been arrested during a two-month investigation of two different massage parlors in Brookhaven accused of offering sex for cash.

Brookhaven police said investigators received a tip about the first business. On May 4, officers visited the Orange Massage, located at 2901 Buford Highway. Police said they arrested Ki Jordan on charges of prostitution and practicing massage unlicensed.

"Our officers remain committed to enhancing the quality of life for those within our community and will continue to conduct proactive enforcement wherever evidence of criminal activity is suspected," Chief Gary Yandura stated.

During their investigation, police said the Sauna One, located at 2859 Buford Highway, popped up on their radar after receiving additional information. They executed a search warrant on June 1. Police said officers found a naked man with contraceptives laying nearby. One employee tried to run out of the back, but was taken into custody, along with two other women.

Hee Jung and Jung Song were arrested on charges of prostitution and practicing massage unlicensed. David Kelly was arrested for pandering and In Strickland was arrested for keeping a place of prostitution.

A week later, Brookhaven police executed a second search warrant on that same business. In Strickland was arrested a second time on charges of keeping a place of prostitution. Alan Perkins was charged with pandering and Soon Lee was charged with prostitution and practicing massage unlicensed.

All seven were booked into the DeKalb County Jail.