Twizzlers launches limited-edition mystery flavor
Twizzlers is launching its first-ever mystery flavor.
The limited-edition flavor will be available nationwide starting this spring and the mystery will be solved this summer.
The company says you may have to go through more than a few twists before you guess right.
"For centuries, humans have been intrigued by unsolved mysteries - Big Foot, Loch Ness, El Chupacabra," said Ryan Hagemeyer, senior associate brand manager of the Twizzlers brand. "In 2021, TWIZZLERS is getting in on the mystery game with a fun and flavorful twist by introducing its first-ever Twizzlers Twists Mystery Flavor!"
The flavor will sell for around $2.39.
