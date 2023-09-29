Twin of Paulding County woman found dead in her home desperate for answers

It’s been seven months since authorities discovered the body of Jennifer Johnson in her home in Paulding County.

Her family says, after all these months, investigators haven’t been able to give them any answers about her death.

"She was such an amazing person…she was such a great mom, and she loved life, and she was always willing to help other people, and she always tried to find the joy in things," said Jessica Renda.

She wants to know exactly how her twin sister Jennifer died.

"Jennifer and I were very close. And a part of me died when she died," Renda said.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Jennifer Johnson died on March 18 at her home near Dallas.

FOX 5 obtained a copy of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office incident report, but it doesn’t give very much information.

The officer’s narrative portion of the report simply states:

"On this date, 03/18/2023, I was dispatched to the listed location in reference to a deceased person. CID came out to the location for further investigation."

Jennifer’s husband Bobby Johnson reported her death.

Renda was out of town when it happened.

"I just collapsed on the floor and I couldn't get there. I couldn't get there to see," Renda said.

Six months later, the sheriff’s office has still not officially determined the cause of her death.

Jessica says it pains her every day not knowing what exactly happened to her sister.

"I want answers! I need help, from the community or something. Someone has to know something that went on that day," Renda said.

FOX 5 spoke with Paulding County Sheriff’s public information officer, Sergeant Ashley Henson, about the case.

He says it remains an open and active death investigation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Henson says authorities found drugs in Johnson’s system.

Renda says investigators told her, her sister died of an overdose.

However, Hensen stopped short of calling it an overdose Thursday, saying they’re still waiting on some test results to come back from the GBI medical examiner since Paulding County doesn’t have its own medical examiner.

"I need to be my sister's voice because Jennifer never did any drugs. She never did. She went to work every day," Renda said.

Henson said the GBI has a backlog of forensic tests and autopsies that need to be done and it’s slowing down their investigation.

He says Paulding County Sheriff’s investigators have serious concerns and questions about the manner of Jennifer’s death.

Renda says she’s frustrated by the slow pace of the investigation and doesn’t want her sister to become another cold case.

"I'm not trying to wait six years…Jennifer deserves justice!" she said.

She asks anyone in the Paulding County community with any information to please call the sheriff’s office with that information.