Georgia deputy injured in serious crash during pursuit

A South Georgia law enforcement agency is asking for prayers for a deputy injured in a serious crash on Monday morning.

Officials with the Turner County Sheriff's Office say Deputy Nikolaus Herrick was injured during an early morning chase.

The agency shared a photo of Herrick's patrol car, which had been completely smashed in the crash.

Officials say Herrick is in stable condition at a Macon hospital.

They're asking for Georgians to keep Herrick, his family, and fellow deputies in their prayers.

The cause of the chase and crash has not been released.