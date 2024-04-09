Georgia deputy injured in serious crash during pursuit
article
TURNER COUNTY, Ga. - A South Georgia law enforcement agency is asking for prayers for a deputy injured in a serious crash on Monday morning.
Officials with the Turner County Sheriff's Office say Deputy Nikolaus Herrick was injured during an early morning chase.
The agency shared a photo of Herrick's patrol car, which had been completely smashed in the crash.
Officials say Herrick is in stable condition at a Macon hospital.
They're asking for Georgians to keep Herrick, his family, and fellow deputies in their prayers.
The cause of the chase and crash has not been released.