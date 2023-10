article

Have you seen Jennifer? The DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victim Unit needs help finding the missing 12-year-old.

Jennifer was reportedly last seen near 3300 Shorelake Drive in Tucker.

She is 5-feet-2-inches, 160 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue and pink jacket.

If you see her, police urge you to call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.