2 women rescued from burning Tucker home

Two women had to be helped from a burning home in Tucker on Thursday evening.

Firefighters were called out to the 3600 block of Marlborough Drive after a report of a house with people trapped inside.

Fire officials say there was heavy fire in the back of the house when firefighters arrived.

Inside, firefighters say two older women had to be helped from the home. Both suffer smoke inhalation and one had minor burns.

The two women were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.