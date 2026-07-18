Tubby Smith named to National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame 2026 class

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The Brief Former Georgia basketball coach Tubby Smith will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Oct. 22 in Kansas City, Missouri. Smith guided the Bulldogs to consecutive March Madness appearances during his brief but high-impact tenure in Athens. The star-studded 2026 class features national championship coaches and iconic players from across the history of college basketball.



Orlando "Tubby" Smith, the coach who revitalized Georgia basketball and led the Bulldogs to the Sweet 16, is headed to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hall of Fame induction

What we know:

Tubby Smith will officially join the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame during an induction celebration on Oct. 22 at the College Basketball Experience in Kansas City, Missouri. The honor recognizes a stellar 31-year coaching career that yielded 642 wins and a national championship.

Smith arrived in Athens in 1995 and immediately transformed the Bulldogs into a national contender. Under his leadership, Georgia jumped to a 10-1 start and climbed to No. 14 in the AP poll during his first season. The program ultimately secured back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths, highlighted by a thrilling 1996 Sweet 16 run that ended in a heartbreaking overtime loss to eventual national runner-up Syracuse. In 1997, Smith guided the Bulldogs to a No. 3 seed—the highest in school history—and matched the program record with 24 single-season victories.

Induction ceremony details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific broadcast or streaming schedule for the October ceremony. Ticket availability and individual timing for the induction speeches have also not been publicly detailed by the National Association of Basketball Coaches Foundation.

Legendary class lineup

The backstory:

Smith cements his legacy as one of just four coaches to guide five different schools to the NCAA Tournament. Beyond his success with Georgia, he sparked March Madness runs at Tulsa, Kentucky, Minnesota and Texas Tech. His crown jewel came in 1998, when he led Kentucky to a national title in his very first season with the Wildcats.

The elite 2026 induction class highlights pioneers who altered the landscape of the sport. Joining Smith in the enshrinement are two-time national champion coach Jay Wright, longtime Kansas leader Ted Owens, BYU legend Danny Ainge, Michigan scoring powerhouse Glen Rice and the late UCLA icon Walt Hazzard.

Basketball excellence defined

What they're saying:

"The Class of 2026 represents the very best of college basketball – individuals whose performance, leadership, and impact helped shape the game at the highest level," said Kevin Henderson, CEO of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. "Their legacies will forever be preserved as part of the sport’s rich history."