MARTA: Millions rode mass transit during FIFA World Cup

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Millions of soccer fans rode MARTA during the FIFA World Cup in Atlanta that concluded on July 15, 2026. (MARTA)

The Brief MARTA Atlanta ridership reached 4.7 million rail passenger trips during the massive 35-day global soccer tournament that concluded Wednesday. Transit officials reported that system usage surged up to three and a half times its normal daily volume on match days. Hundreds of transit ambassadors and police officers managed the historic crowds safely with no major crimes reported.



Atlanta transit officials announced Friday that the regional transit system safely transported millions of passengers during a historic 35-day run of international soccer matches and summer events.

The system successfully absorbed massive travel spikes while keeping riders safe.

Atlanta transit ridership surges

What we know:

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority provided 4.7 million rail passenger trips over a 35-day span featuring tournament matches, fan festivals, concerts, and the Peachtree Road Race. Match days drove massive crowds, generating an average of nearly 130,000 additional rail passenger trips each day.

The busiest single day occurred June 24 for the Morocco vs. Haiti match, drawing 240,000 rail trips. The England vs. Democratic Republic of the Congo match on July 1 followed closely with 230,000 trips. Overall demand peaked heavily at the SEC District station, followed by Peachtree Center, Five Points, and Vine City.

Future transit impacts

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the total financial revenue generated from the unprecedented surge in summer rail travel.

It also remains unclear how many of the millions of international visitors will return to the city or continue utilizing the local transit network for future travel.

World Cup security deployment

By the numbers:

Six hundred transit ambassadors worked 6,400 assignments alongside 100 multilingual volunteers to help visitors navigate the transit system. Safety personnel also set up public health tables providing water, sunscreen, and first aid to transit customers.

Hundreds of police officers from MARTA, local jurisdictions, and Denver transit provided around-the-clock security coverage for over a month. These extensive patrolling efforts resulted in zero major crimes and the arrest of three wanted violent fugitives. Interim General Manager Jonathan Hunt expressed pride in the nearly 5,000 employees who worked during the global event.