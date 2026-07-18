Cobb County teacher volunteers kidney to former student

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The Brief A Cobb County school educator volunteered to donate a kidney to a former student fighting kidney disease. Fifth-grade teacher Kristen Thalacker discovered she shared the same O-positive blood type as the youth. Although the teacher was not a medical match, a compatible donor was later found for the successful transplant.



A Belmont Hills Elementary School teacher volunteered to donate a kidney to a former student battling kidney disease, inspiring hope that ultimately led to a successful transplant.

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What we know:

Educator Kristen Thalacker learned that a former student, Michael Alexandre, needed a life-saving kidney donor after his disease progressed. The fifth-grade teacher realized she shared an O-positive blood type with the youth and immediately volunteered for donor evaluation.

Belmont Hills Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Kristen Thalacker stands with her class before volunteering to donate a kidney to a former student fighting kidney disease in Cobb County. (Cobb County School District).

Medical testing eventually determined Thalacker was not a compatible match for the transplant. However, her profound sacrifice provided critical emotional support to the family before a compatible donor was located through the transplant waiting list. Michael underwent a successful transplant operation and is preparing to return to classes this August healthier and stronger.

Medical details unreleased

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific medical facility where the transplant took place. The identity of the compatible donor who matched with the youth remains undisclosed.

Former Cobb County student Michael Alexandre smiles from a hospital bed during his battle with progressive kidney disease before receiving a successful life-saving transplant. (Cobb County School District).

Educator explains choice

What they're saying:

"The fact that she was willing to go under the knife to take that kidney out—to take the risk with her life—that was just somebody who decided, ‘I can give my life for you,’" said Nerlie Alexandre, the youth's mother and a fellow school educator.

Former Belmont Hills student Michael Alexandre celebrates a milestone at Tapp Middle School as he prepares to return to Cobb County classes healthier and stronger this August following a successful kidney transplant. (Cobb County School District).

Thalacker stated that every child deserves the chance to grow up and experience all that life has to offer. "The idea that would be shorter for him wasn't something I was okay with. If there was something I could do to help in any way, I wanted to give him that chance because he's a great kid," she said.