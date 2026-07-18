The Brief Atlanta potholes plummeted 60% downtown compared to 2024 after city officials launched an artificial intelligence infrastructure partnership. The roadway turnaround comes following a wave of summer FIFA World Cup soccer matches held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



The city of Atlanta has shown off its overhaul of downtown Atlanta for the FIFA World Cup.

It is now taking a victory lap declaring Atlanta roadway defects have dropped by as much as 60% ahead of the major international sports matches.

Atlanta Department of Transportation fixes roads

What we know:

Streets in the downtown area achieved their highest quality ratings in years following a targeted infrastructure push for the FIFA World Cup matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Atlanta Department of Transportation steered the 2025 Downtown Pavement Program using continuous road data from Cyvl, an infrastructure intelligence platform.

The city's pavement condition index climbed from a fair rating of 63.5 to a good rating of 75.3 on a 100-point scale over the past year. Pothole numbers dropped 60% compared to 2024 totals after the tech firm provided a follow-up assessment to its initial 2024 baseline study.

Infrastructure intelligence tracks city road data

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the total financial investment required for the continuous artificial intelligence monitoring system. The transportation agency has also not detailed which specific neighborhoods outside the downtown corridor will receive similar pavement upgrades next.

Commuters receive real time traffic updates

What you can do:

Drivers looking to navigate the improved city streets can sign up for immediate travel updates. Text the word "JOIN" to (470) 524-7673 to receive real-time traffic alerts directly from transportation officials.