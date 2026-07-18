How a DeKalb armed robbery triggered a motel standoff

article

The Brief A morning shooting during an armed robbery on Blazing Pine Path in DeKalb County triggered a major SWAT response at a nearby motel. Officers tracked a suspect vehicle to a parking lot on Glenwood Road, where one man initially refused to leave a motel room. Police arrested two suspects who now face multiple felony charges, while the victim is expected to survive.



DeKalb County police arrested two men following an armed robbery and shooting that sparked a SWAT standoff at a motel room Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Officers rushed to the 3400 block of Blazing Pine Path around 11:38 a.m. last Wednesday after receiving reports of a shooting. When emergency crews arrived, they found a man who had been shot once. Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, and officials said he is expected to survive.

Investigators quickly determined the gunfire erupted during an armed robbery. Teams tracked a suspect vehicle to a motel parking lot in the 4600 block of Glenwood Road. A SWAT team surrounded the location after a suspect refused to come out of a room. Following continued communications, the man surrendered, and officers arrested a second suspect without further incident.

Authorities identified the suspects as Victor Murray, 57, and Pierre Watson, 40, who both face charges of robbery and aggravated assault.

Armed robbery details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the name or age of the man who was shot during the holdup. The specific items targeted or stolen during the armed robbery remain unconfirmed by investigators.

Police have not disclosed what evidence led them to spot the suspect vehicle at the Glenwood Road motel parking lot so quickly. It remains unclear if the suspects knew the victim or if the location was chosen at random.

Sharing anonymous tips

What you can do:

The investigation into the armed robbery remains open and active. Anyone who has information about this shooting can submit an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County Police Department app.

Tipsters can also send information by texting "DKPD" followed by the tip to 847411.