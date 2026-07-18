Driver dies after two-vehicle crash on I-285 EB in Sandy Springs

The Brief A driver died following a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 285 eastbound in Sandy Springs. First responders took both drivers to a local hospital, where one later died and the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The Sandy Springs Police Department Traffic Unit is conducting an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.



A driver is dead and another is recovering after a two-vehicle crash shut down lanes on Interstate 285 eastbound in Sandy Springs early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Emergency crews rushed to Interstate 285 eastbound near the New Northside Drive bridge at approximately 3:22 a.m. Saturday. Sandy Springs police said officers arrived to find a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

Medics transported both drivers to a local hospital for medical treatment. One of the drivers later died from injuries sustained in the wreck, according to authorities. The second driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of the two drivers involved in the fatal crash. It remains unclear what factors led to the collision as investigators look into the official cause.

Police have not stated if weather, speed or impairment played a role in the crash. Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the wreck or has relevant details to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department Traffic Unit or Sgt. Inman at 770-551-6900.