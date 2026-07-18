Gainesville Dollar General shooting arrest follows multi-agency manhunt

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The Brief A 40-year-old man faces multiple charges following a Dollar General shooting arrest in Gainesville. Authorities captured the suspect after a multi-agency investigation involving local and state law enforcement. The suspect remains held without bond inside the Hall County Jail.



A 40-year-old man is behind bars after law enforcement officials arrested him in connection with a shooting during an attempted armed robbery at a Gainesville Dollar General.

What we know:

Jarrid Carter faces multiple felony charges after an ongoing investigation into a shooting at the Dollar General on Limestone Parkway. According to authorities, Carter is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, and firearm possession charges.

The Gainesville Police Department collaborated with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Hall County Sheriff's Office, and the White County Sheriff's Office to make the arrest. Officials said community tips played a critical role in identifying Carter, who is currently being held in the Hall County Jail.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact condition of any victims involved in the shooting or if anyone was injured during the encounter. Law enforcement has also not released information regarding when Carter will make his initial court appearance.