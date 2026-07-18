James Anthony Zachery: Fugitive wanted for child rape apprehended

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The Brief Authorities executed the James Anthony Zachery arrest in Decatur after tracking the top 10 most wanted sex trafficking suspect. The fugitive faced charges of raping and sodomizing a 10-year-old child by force prior to his capture. Deputies booked the suspect into the Fulton County jail where he remains held without bond following his arrest.



Fulton County deputies arrested a Top 10 Most Wanted sex trafficking suspect Friday afternoon in Decatur on charges of raping a 10-year-old child.

What we know:

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office Strategic Enforcement Unit apprehended James Anthony Zachery without incident Friday afternoon in Decatur. Zachery was on the agency's Top 10 Most Wanted list for the rape and aggravated sodomy by force of a 10-year-old child.

According to a sheriff's office release, he faces multiple charges, including rape, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, solicitation of sodomy under 18 years old, and aggravated sodomy by force. Authorities are currently holding Zachery at the Fulton County jail without bond.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat praised the fugitive team for safely executing the operation. "The SEU fugitive team did an outstanding job executing this operation and safely apprehending James Anthony Zachery," Labat said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how long Zachery was evading law enforcement before his capture in Decatur. It remains unclear when his initial court appearance will take place.