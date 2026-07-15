1 person seriously injured in DeKalb County shooting

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The Brief DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Blazing Pine Path in Decatur. One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities. Investigators remain at the scene and said more information will be released as it becomes available.



A person was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in DeKalb County, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Blazing Pine Path in Decatur, near the address of 3490 Blazing Pine Path, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Authorities said one victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Details about what led to the shooting and the condition of the victim have not been released.

What's next:

Police said investigators remain active at the scene as they work to determine what happened. Additional information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.