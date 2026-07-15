10-hour manhunt in Butts Co. for man who allegedly shot woman, child

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The Brief Authorities arrested Darian Berry Sr. after an extensive manhunt that lasted more than 10 hours in Butts County. Investigators said Berry allegedly shot the mother of his child during a domestic incident in Flovilla before fleeing on foot. Berry now faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, stalking, arson and firearms offenses.



A man accused of shooting the mother of his child and leading authorities on a lengthy manhunt is now in custody in Butts County, according to Sheriff Gary Long.

What we know:

The Butts County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a domestic incident in Flovilla on the morning of July 14. Investigators said Darian Berry Sr., 46, fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived.

Officials warned throughout the day that Berry was believed to be armed with a handgun and should be considered dangerous. Authorities urged residents not to approach him and to call 911 with any information about his whereabouts.

After an extensive search that lasted more than 10 hours, deputies and members of the Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 Unit located and arrested Berry.

Sheriff Long praised the deputies and K-9 teams for their persistence and teamwork, saying their efforts led to the successful apprehension of a violent suspect.

Berry is charged with aggravated assault, stalking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, obstruction, battery under the Family Violence Act, false imprisonment and multiple arson counts.

"He made the choice to run, but he could not outrun the determination of law enforcement or the incredible tracking ability of the bloodhounds that ultimately helped bring him into custody," Long said in a statement.

Authorities said Berry will now face the charges in court. The investigation remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not reveal the condition of the woman and child in their press release. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for additional information. Check back for an update.