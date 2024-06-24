TSA sets new screening record ahead of busiest holiday travel

As Americans gear up for Independence Day travel, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is bracing for what could be its busiest summer ever, marking a record-breaking start with over 2.99 million individuals screened last Sunday alone.

Anticipating a surge in passenger numbers, TSA officials expect to screen more than 32 million travelers from Thursday, June 27, through Monday, July 8, a 5.4% increase compared to last year’s holiday period. The agency is prepared for heightened activity, with Friday, June 28, projected to be the peak travel day surpassing 3 million screenings.

"This summer's record volumes highlight TSA and the Department of Homeland Security's critical role in securing our nation's transportation systems," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. He attributed increased staffing and reduced attrition rates to a recently funded compensation plan, reflecting a bolstered readiness to handle the influx of passengers.

While TSA aims to maintain efficient wait times — under 10 minutes for TSA PreCheck and 30 minutes for standard lanes — passengers are advised to expect varying security technologies across airports. Clear guidelines urge travelers to arrive early and heed TSA officers' instructions for smoother screening.