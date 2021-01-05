Trump tweets about voting machines 'not working'; SOS says issue resolved hours earlier

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon about voting machines not working for the U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia, but was quickly corrected by the Secretary of State's Office.

The president tweeted about supposed voting issues in "certain Republican Strongholds" related to Columbia County.

"Reports are coming out of the 12th Congressional District of Georgia that Dominion Machines are not working in certain Republican Strongholds for over an hour. Ballots are being left in lock boxes, hopefully they count them. Thank you Congressman @rickallen!," Trump tweeted.

Gabriel Sterling with the Secretary of State's Office replied, stating that the issue Trump was referring to was "resolved hours ago" and that the public was made aware "in real time."

Advertisement

"And this issue in Columbia Co. was resolved hours ago and our office informed the public about it in real time. The votes of everyone will be protected and counted. Sorry you received old intel Mr. President." Sterling tweeted.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, a small number of the keys that start up the paper-ballot scanners were programmed incorrectly in Columbia County. Additionally, a few poll worker cards were programmed incorrectly, meaning some poll workers were unable to start the touch screen voting machines used for paper-ballot voting.

The correct keys and voter cards were delivered to the relevant precincts with a law enforcement escort. Issues were reportedly resolved by 10 a.m.

Voters in Georgia did not appear to be encountering any major problems at the polls as of midday Tuesday.

Wait times were averaging just 1 minute at polling locations throughout the Peach State, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

"After wait times averaging just 2 minutes on November 3rd, Georgia’s election administration is hitting a new milestone for effectiveness and efficiency," said Raffensperger. "I have always said that after every election, half the people will be happy and half will be disappointed, but everyone should be confident in the reliability of the results."

Voting rights groups credited the large number of voters who opted to vote absentee or at an early voting location.

Georgia is holding runoff elections for both of its U.S. Senate seats. The outcome will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate.

"On balance, the scope and scale of problems that voters are experiencing are not overwhelming and that, in large part, is a reflection of the fact that many eligible voters indeed had their voice heard prior to today’s runoff election," said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which runs the nonpartisan Election Protection hotline.

Clarke said the bulk of calls coming in prior to Tuesday concerned delays in voters receiving their absentee ballots in the mail.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.