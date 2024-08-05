Trump talks DA Fani Willis, Young Thug in Adin Ross interview

article

Former President Donald Trump sat down with streamer and influencer Adin Ross in an effort to reach younger voters.

The former president discussed a wide range of topics, but turned his attention to Georgia, which is once again set to be a major battleground state.

Trump on DA Fani Willis

During a conversation about Trump's legal troubles, Ross asks him about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who launched a probe into his actions following the 2020 election. Ultimately, she sought indictments against the former president and 18 others, accusing them of participating in a sprawling scheme to illegally try to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Four defendants have pleaded guilty after reaching deals with prosecutors, but Trump and the others have pleaded not guilty.

"She goes by the name Fani, even though it's F-A-N-I, she wants it pronounced 'faa·nee,' little French, little French accent," Trump began.

The Fani surname is derived from Swahili, meaning "prosperous."

And her lover, Wade, right? Mr. and Mrs. Wade," Trump said.

Lawyers for the former president attempted to dismiss his charges arguing misconduct on Willis' part, alleging she and former special prosecutor Nathan Wade profited from Trump's indictment because of a romantic relationship. Willis hired Wade as special prosecutor for the case, but many argued it was because of their romantic relationship and that he wasn't qualified for the job. Willis and Wade acknowledged the relationship , but say it has no bearing on the case against Trump and that the district attorney did not reap any financial benefits Wade earned as a special prosecutor. The pair said they didn’t begin dating until the spring of 2022, after Wade was hired, and that they split travel expenses.

In March, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled either Willis or Wade must step aside for the case to continue against Trump. Hours later, Wade resigned , saying he was doing so "in the interest of democracy."

Ross asked Trump if he believed she was unfair to him.

"Well, not only to me, there are many people. She wanted to indict a senator, a couple of senators, I understand, that had nothing to do with it," Trump said.

There were 30 unindicted co-conspirators named in court documents. Most identities have been revealed through the context clues given in those documents and the January 6th committee's investigation, except for co-conspirator 20, who was part of a meeting at the White House on Dec. 18, 2020, involving Trump, Giuliani, and Powell. The court documents allege the discussion focused on seizing voting machines.

"Georgia's phenomenal, Georgia's great. I love the people of Georgia. I've done great with the people of Georgia," Trump said.

Trump was in Georgia on Saturday holding his first campaign rally with his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, at the Georgia State University Convocation Center. The former president alleged his supporters were being turned away by GSU. Trump then went on to slam Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, calling him "a disloyal guy," "very bad for the Republican Party," and "a very average governor." Trump would also criticize Georgia first lady Marty Kemp, which forced Kemp to issue a public rebuke of Trump’s comments.

Trump would also claim he was praised for his efforts funding HBCUs during the COVID-19 pandemic, something Clark Atlanta University refuted.

The former president would also liken the city of Atlanta to a "killing field," something Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says was uttered by Trump out of "fear and revenge" and claimed Trump told "lie after lie after lie" during the rally.

Trump on Young Thug

Ross then turned former President Donald Trump's attention to another case being handled by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

"So, um, I know Fani Willis treated you very unfairly. I have a friend who's currently being treated unfair by her. He's a rapper named Young Thug," Ross said.

"Yeah, I heard that," Trump responded.

Young Thug, a Grammy winner whose given name is Jeffery Williams, was charged two years ago in a sprawling indictment accusing him and more than two dozen others of conspiring to violate Georgia’s anti-racketeering law. He also is charged with gang, drug and gun crimes.

He is standing trial with five other people indicted with him.

Jury selection began in January 2023 and took nearly 10 months. Opening statements were in November, and the prosecution has been presenting its case since then, calling dozens of witnesses.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker is now the third judge to handle the case. Judge Whitaker is currently holding hearings to determine how to proceed in the case.

"Just wondering if there's a way that we can make sure he is getting treated fair?" Ross asked.

"So, I heard about him, so I have heard he is being treated very unfair by her, and I would tell her, she's got to treat these patriots that are being all, terrible, all going after him, and I hear Young Thug is being treated...I heard the name. I heard it from other people that he's being treated unfairly. So, he's got to be treated fairly," Trump responded.

The jury may return to the courtroom in the Young Thug trial later this week.

Trump says Canadian PM Trudeau is Fidel Castro’s son

Also during the interview, Former President Donald Trump also repeated the false theory that former Cuban President Fidel Castro is the father of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"They say he’s the son of Fidel Castro and could be. Anything is possible in this world," he said, before saying that Trudeau has become more progressive and that a conservative candidate would be able to defeat him.

The Canadian government has denied this story in the past. Trudeau’s parents never visited Cuba until several years after Trudeau was born.

The comment may come across as an insult of a critical national ally. Relations between the U.S. and Canada faced moments of tension during the Trump administration after the former president suggested new tariffs against Canada and he and top aides assailed Trudeau as a "weak" and "dishonest."

Who is Adin Ross?

Adin Ross, born on Oct. 11, 2000, in Boca Raton, Florida, is famous for being an influential figure in the world of livestreaming. Known for his engaging personality and diverse content, Ross has captivated millions of viewers across various platforms.

Adin Ross attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Ross began his streaming career on Twitch, where he initially gained attention for broadcasting his gameplay of NBA 2K. His unique blend of gaming, real-life interactions, and collaborations with other prominent creators quickly garnered a substantial following. Adin’s charismatic approach and ability to connect with his audience have been key factors in his rise to prominence.

One of Ross's defining moments came when he started collaborating with high-profile personalities from the music industry, including rappers like Lil Uzi Vert and Polo G. These collaborations expanded his reach beyond traditional gaming audiences and helped solidify his status as a crossover entertainer.

In 2021, Ross made headlines with his move to stream on the emerging platform Kick, further broadening his influence. His content has evolved to include a variety of entertainment forms, such as comedy skits, lifestyle vlogs, and interactive streams with fans. Despite facing occasional controversies, Ross has maintained a loyal fan base, largely due to his candid and unfiltered approach to content creation.

The Associated Press contributed to this article