Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Trump reverses 'ridiculous' decision to cancel 'Wreaths Across America' at Arlington

By Ronn Blitzer and Alex Pappas | Fox News
Published 
Updated 17 hours ago
Virginia
FOX News

Wreaths Across America will take place

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the annual Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery will 'now go on' after he reversed the 'ridiculous' decision to cancel the program, following protests from lawmakers and U.S. military veterans.

ARLINGTON, Va. (FOX News) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the annual Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery will "now go on" after he reversed the "ridiculous" decision to cancel the program, following protests from lawmakers and U.S. military veterans.

The president's tweet followed an announcement from Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy that Arlington National Cemetery will host the program after all. The program honors fallen soldiers with wreaths all over the country and abroad, but was canceled at Arlington due to the coronavirus crisis.

“I have directed Arlington National Cemetery to safely host Wreaths Across America,” McCarthy tweeted. “We appreciate the families and visitors who take time to honor and remember those who are laid to rest at our nation’s most hallowed ground.”

The cemetery announced Monday that they were canceling the event that had been scheduled for Dec. 19 at Arlington National Cemetery and the Soldiers' and Airmen's Home Cemetery due to coronavirus concerns.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"I encourage Army leaders to reconsider this decision," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tweeted in response to the news. "Thousands of people have marched in DC streets the past couple weekends for Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Surely volunteers can responsibly place wreaths on the graves of our fallen heroes at Arlington."

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, himself a veteran, also urged the cemetery to reconsider, citing measures that could be taken to protect attendees.

"This decision to cancel #wreathsacrossamerica must be reversed immediately. Critical thinking must win out over emotion," Crenshaw said in a tweet. "Large areas, outside and well spaced, with masks on, is perfectly safe. Our fallen deserve to be remembered."

In a press release, Arlington National Cemetery said that it had conducted a "thorough analysis" of how to safely conduct the event before ultimately deciding to cancel. 

Marine Sgt. James Kledzik pauses while looking for a tombstone to place a wreath on, in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, December 14, 2013 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“We did not make this decision lightly. Despite the controls developed to disperse potential crowds in time and space, and required personal safety protocols, we determined that hosting any event of this scale risked compromising our ability to accomplish our core mission of laying veterans and their eligible family members to rest,” Office of Army National Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera said in a statement.

The Wreaths Across America organization, meanwhile, said that they had been "working tirelessly with local, state and national officials" to make sure the outdoor events are carried out safely and within local regulations.

"As an organization, we are shocked by this unexpected turn of events," they said in a statement. "To say we are devastated, would be an understatement."

For the full story, click here.