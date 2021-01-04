Trump, Pence visiting Georgia on last day before Senate runoffs

The top two Republicans are both heading to Georgia on the eve of the two runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Monday, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will headline separate rallies in the Peace State to support Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue against their Democratic challengers.

With little time to spare, Loeffler held multiple events over the weekend, including one with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

"You've got to call your friends, your family, your co-workers, your folks at school and church, your frenemies," she said at one rally. "Make sure they have a plan to vote because the future of the country is on the line."

GET MORE GEORGIA ELECTION COVERAGE

Perdue is in quarantine and unable to campaign due to exposure to a person who tested positive for COVID-19, but remains active, speaking to Fox News Sunday morning to claim his challenge Jon Ossoff has lied about connections to the Chinese Communist Party.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump attends a rally in support of Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Valdosta, Georgia. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"He hid it from the people of Georgia during his primary, got caught, lied about it, finally disclosed it, and then lied about it again," Perdue said.

Vice President Pence will appear at a noon event at a church in Milner.

Later tonight, Trump will hold a last-minute get-out-the-vote rally in Dalton.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Trump's visit comes a day after a leaked phone call of a conversation between the president and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump pressured the official to "find" enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state.

"All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have," Trump said. "Because we won the state."

At one point in the conversation, Trump appeared to threaten Raffensperger and Ryan Germany, the secretary of state’s legal counsel, by suggesting both could be criminally liable if they failed to find that thousands of ballots in Fulton County had been illegally destroyed. There is no evidence to support Trump’s claim.

"That’s a criminal offense," Trump says. "And you can’t let that happen."

Trump noted on the call that he intended to repeat his claims about fraud at the rally Monday night.

"The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry," he says on the recording.

Republicans need to win just one of the two seats on the ballot to maintain Senate control. Democrats need to win both for a 50-50 split that would make Harris, as the Senate’s presiding officer, the tie-breaking vote.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.