Trump Jr. campaigns with Perdue in North Georgia to rally base ahead of primary

Donald Trump Jr. campaigned for Republican candidate for governor, David Perdue in North Georgia on Monday. With 78 days to go until the Republican primary, the two held rallies in Cumming and Tifton, two reliably Red rural areas.

Perdue’s campaign hopes former President Trump’s endorsement – and his son’s visit – will energize the Trump base to beat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who they criticized for not doing enough to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"We need people to understand that my father is supporting David Perdue," said Trump Jr. at the Cumming rally. "They love weak republicans. Right? They’re useful idiots. Right, you see they love Brian Kemp because they know when it actually matters, Brian Kemp won’t fight."

A FOX 5/InsiderAdvantage poll last week put Perdue nine points behind Kemp, and so far, Perdue has struggled to keep up with Kemp’s cash on hand. Last month, Kemp reported nearly $13 million in his campaign wallet. Perdue reported about $900,000.

"The only reason I got into this race was because I could not see how Brian Kemp could get people like you to support him in the general election," Perdue told the crowd of about a hundred. "He has sold us out."

Following his son’s visit, former President Donald Trump will hold a fundraiser in Mar-a-Lago for Perdue next Wednesday.

