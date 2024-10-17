Trump event canceled in Savannah, still scheduled to appear in Duluth

article

The National Rifle Association has announced the cancelation of an event next week featuring former President Donald Trump, according to the Savannah Morning News.

The event was scheduled for Tuesday in Savannah, but the NRA cited a "campaign scheduling conflict" as the reason for the cancelation.

Trump’s website shows that he is still planning to attend a Turning Point PAC/Turning Point Action rally in Duluth on Wednesday. Before that, he will appear at a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 19.

On Tuesday night, Trump addressed a large crowd at the Cobb Energy Centre in Cobb County. He expressed sympathy for those impacted by Hurricane Helene in southern Georgia and criticized the current administration’s handling of immigration, inflation, and education.

Earlier that day, Trump participated in a FOX News town hall event focused on issues important to women, including the economy and health care.

Tuesday's visit marked Trump’s third trip to Georgia this month.

Despite facing charges for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, the state remains a key battleground for 2024 due to its swing-state status and 16 electoral votes.

While Georgia has traditionally leaned conservative, demographic changes in the Atlanta metro area have increased its competitiveness. As a result, both parties have made Georgia a major focus of their campaigns in recent weeks.

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Atlanta on Saturday. Details about the visit have not been released.