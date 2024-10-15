Trump in Georgia for FOX News town hall, Cobb County rally

The Brief Former President Donald Trump is in Georgia for campaign events, including a town hall on women's issues hosted by FOX News' Harris Faulkner. Trump will speak at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, focusing on his criticism of the Biden administration's impact on Georgia families. The town hall at Reid Barn in Forsyth County will air on "The Faulkner Focus," discussing the economy, abortion, immigration, and health care as key issues for female voters. Trump's visit to Georgia is part of a series of campaign trips, marking his third visit to the state in October, with more stops planned as Georgia is a pivotal state for the 2024 election. FOX News has invited Vice President Kamala Harris to a similar event, but she has not yet accepted.



Former President Donald Trump has landed in Georgia ahead of a busy day of campaign events, including a town hall hosted by FOX News Channel’s Harris Faulkner.

Trump will first deliver remarks in Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre at 7:30 p.m. His speech is expected to focus on what his campaign describes as the negative impact of the Harris-Biden administration's policies on Georgia families.

He then will head to Cumming for the town hall, which will focus on issues impacting women, is set to take place at Reid Barn in Cumming, Forsyth County, with an audience composed entirely of women. The pre-taped session will air on The Faulkner Focus at 11 a.m. on Oct. 16.

During the town hall, Trump is expected to address key issues concerning female voters, such as the economy, abortion, immigration, and health care. These topics have been identified as priorities in a September 2024 FOX News poll.

FOX News has extended a standing invitation to Vice President Kamala Harris for a similar town hall event, but her campaign has not yet accepted the offer.

In addition to these campaign events, Trump’s visit to Georgia marks his third trip to the state this month. Last week, he visited Valdosta and Augusta to survey damage caused by Hurricane Helene. He has additional campaign stops planned in Savannah and Gwinnett County later this month, as Georgia remains a critical battleground state in the 2024 election.