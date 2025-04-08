Melvin Cleveland's wife speaks about his murder on what would have been their anniversary

The Brief A killer is still on the run nearly a decade after gunning down a metro Atlanta man outside his own home. Someone shot and killed Melvin Cleveland in the front yard of Cleveland's house on the 3600 block of Kings Park Way in Decatur. So far, no one has been arrested.



The wife of 74-year-old Melvin Cleveland is speaking out on what would have been their wedding anniversary.

Phyllis Cleveland hopes someone knows something that can bring her family closure.

Melvin Cleveland (Family photo used with permission)

Murder of Melvin Cleveland

For Phyllis Cleveland, life without her beloved husband has been agonizing.

"It’s like learning to live. It’s been very painful." Phyllis Cleveland said. "Praying each day for the good lord to get me through it."

Melvin Cleveland, a 74-year-old World War II veteran, was gunned down as he stepped outside his home along Kings Park Way in DeKalb County on Nov. 18, 2016. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Cleveland was confronting a man in his front yard who had a wheelbarrow.

Phyllis says Melvin approached the man with the Cleveland's wheelbarrow. "He went outside and said, ‘Hey neighbor, what doing in my yard with my wheelbarrow?’" she said.

Police say there was no evidence of confrontation. "They kept a low monotone, no aggressive voices. Whomever killed Melvin knew Melvin," Phyllis Cleveland said.

Melvin was 74 at the time and in ailing health. "Melvin was very fragile. All the guy had to do was push him over, but he shot him and blew his chest out," Phyllis Cleveland said.

By the time officers arrived, the wheelbarrow remained at the scene, but the suspect — described as a man in a hoodie — had fled on foot. Residents told investigators they had seen the unidentified man in recent days pushing a wheelbarrow through the neighborhood.

Phyllis was at a doctor’s appointment when a neighbor called her with news so horrifying she could not believe it. "Phyllis, you need to hurry home. Your home is a scene," she said.

Her husband’s body was still in the driveway when she got home. "I nearly fainted. I’m thinking ‘surely this can’t be true,’" Phyllis Cleveland said.

So far, the police have made no arrests. "He’s still out there, probably doing the same thing. Is he going to come back?" Phyllis Cleveland asked.

Melvin worked for more than 30 years with General Motors. He was a father, a grandfather and a faithful churchgoer." Melvin was everything. He was very creative, innovative, spontaneous, fun," Phyllis Cleveland said.

Phyllis says Tuesday was the day she and Melvin got married. "Today would have been our 53rd wedding anniversary," she said.

Now, she wants her husband’s killer behind bars. "He shouldn't be walking freely," Phyllis Cleveland said.

DeKalb County Police say the case is still open and that they've investigated all leads. Call the police at 770-724-7850. If you have any information on this case, you can also send an anonymous tip through the free tip411 app or text "DKPD" to 847411.