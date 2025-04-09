Man uses fire extinguisher to rob South Fulton gas station, police say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police want to find a man accused of using a fire extinguisher during a recent convenience store robbery.
Officials say the crime happened at the Shell gas station on the 6500 block of Fulton Industrial Highway on April 2.
What we know:
Officials say at around 6 a.m., the masked man entered the store carrying what appeared to be a fire extinguisher and a belt.
According to investigators, the man sprayed a store employee through the service window and tried to force his way into the office. When that failed, he reportedly used the extinguisher to break into a glass cabinet nearby.
The man reportedly took multiple boxes of electronic vapes and fled the store on foot.
Authorities described the man as wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, navy blue, gray, or black sweatpants, gray and black socks, and no shoes.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the South Fulton Police Department at (470) 809-7379.
The Source: Information for this report came from a release by the South Fulton Police Department.