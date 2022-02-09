Trump endorses Vernon Jones in Georgia 10th congressional district race

article

Days after exiting the race for Georgia's governor, Vernon Jones has former President Donald Trump's support in the race for the state's 10th Congressional District.

In a video on Rumble, a Canada-based video platform, Trump applauds Jones for being an advocate during the fallout of the 2020 election.

"He's an America-first fighter, who will never back down to the establishment or the radical left," Trump said in the video.

"I’m proud to have President Trump’s endorsement, confidence and support as I seek to represent the people of Georgia’s 10th Congressional District," Jones said in a statement. "America First movement is alive and well! The squad better get ready!"

Jones said in a statement he is endorsing David Perdue, the Trump-back candidate and primary challenger to Gov. Brian Kemp.

Georgia's 10th district covers a section of the state southeast of Atlanta, extending as far east as Augusta.

Who is Vernon Jones?

Vernon Jones is a former Georgia Representative and CEO of DeKalb County.

Jones, who formerly identified as a Democrat, broke party ranks to endorse Trump in the 2020 election.

Jones was a keynote speaker during the 2020 Republican National Convention.

GEORGIA STATE REP. BERNON JONES: 'WE ARE FREE PEOPLE WITH FREE MINDS'

As a state representative, Jones' constituency covered parts of DeKalb and Rockdale counties

Georgia's 10th district race

Republican candidates will contend for the vacant 10th District seat to replace Rep. Jody Hice, who is running for Secretary of State.

Prior to Jones' announcement, the contenders included Patrick Witt, Mike Collin and State Rep. Timothy Barr.

