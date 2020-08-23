Georgia Democratic lawmaker to speak at Republican National Convention

article

A Democratic Georgia lawmaker who endorsed President Donald Trump will speak on Monday during the first day of the Republican National Convention.

State Rep. Vernon Jones, who represents parts of DeKalb and Rockdale counties, is the only person from Georgia on the schedule, which was released on Sunday.

On Twitter, Jones said that he was looking forward to addressing the convention.

"This President - through all of the good he has done - has united our country," he said. "Now, it’s time for our country - on both sides of the aisle - to unite behind him."

In April, Jones broke party ranks with his fellows Democrats to endorse Trump’s reelection, saying that he was supporting Trump because of the Republican president’s handling of the economy and his criminal justice reform efforts.

“There are a lot of African Americans who clearly see and appreciate he’s doing something that’s never been done before,” Jones said at the time.

Jones’ endorsement of Trump was quickly blasted by other Georgia Democrats. State Sen. Nikema Williams, chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia and candidate for the late Congressman John Lewis's seat, issued a statement calling Jones an “embarrassment” and said he “does not stand for our values.”

In response, Jones said that he would resign, saying that his "first amendment right to freedom of speech is under siege," he has since changed his mind because he received “overwhelming” support from his constituents.

"I intend to help the Democrat Party get rid of its bigotry against Black people that are independent and conservative. I endorsed the White guy (Donald J. Trump) that let Blacks out of jail, and they endorsed the White guy (Joe Biden) that put Blacks in jail," Jones said. "Turn the lights off, I have left the plantation. Someone else can occupy that suite."

Jones previously served as DeKalb County’s CEO and is no stranger to controversy. He weathered allegations of theft as the county’s chief executive, has often clashed with his fellow Democrats on policy issues and was accused in March of hurling transphobic comments at a local official.

